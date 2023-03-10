Investigation into death of Skegness woman who police spoke with hours before

There were concerns for her safety

Police responded to concerns for a Skegness woman’s safety hours before she was found dead.

Lincolnshire Police were called by the ambulance service, who reported an assault and concerns for the welfare of the 44-year-old woman.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed that it has now completed an investigation into the woman’s death.

Officers attended an address in Skegness in the early hours of July 21, 2022.

They left after dealing with the incident and the woman was found dead later that morning.

A mandatory referral was made to the IOPC by Lincolnshire Police.

IOPC have now completed their investigation and their report is being finalise before being released.

Lincolnshire Police said that they are unable to comment on an active IOPC investigation.

The IOPC has also finished its investigation into a stabbing in Lincoln following police conduct and found no indication of misconduct by police officers or staff.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “Following a referral from Lincolnshire Police, we independently investigated their contact with a woman before she was stabbed and seriously injured at an address in Lincoln on August 17 last year (2022).

“Our investigation considered the actions and decisions of officers in relation to two incidents involving the woman in the days preceding the stabbing, and their response to an abandoned 999 call and a call from the ambulance service on August 17.

“During our investigation, which was completed in December, we found no indication of misconduct by police officers or police staff.”

The IOPC also has ongoing investigations into two other cases involving Lincolnshire Police.

They are investigating the actions of the force prior to the death of a man taken into custody after the lorry he was driving was involved in an incident on the A1 at Colsterworth.

They are also investigating an incident which police attended in Friskney, during which two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.

Meanwhile, Independent Office for Police Conduct has received 204 referrals from Lincolnshire Police in the last three years (2020 to 2022). This was below the mean average of 347 referrals the IOPC received from 43 territorial forces, as well as British Transport Police.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are aware of the referral criteria and refer as and when we should and work closely with the IOPC.”

