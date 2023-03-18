Join us for a pint in Lincoln CAMRA’s favourite pub

The legacy of a 184-year-old Lincoln pub is still alive and well with the new landlady.

The Strugglers Inn has won a host of awards, and landlady Emma Blacklock says it’s become “part of the history of the city”.

The pub first opened on Westgate in uphill Lincoln in 1838.

It was was recently named as the best pub for the second year running by the Lincoln branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The name comes from the grim history when people are said to have often gathered in the pub to watch hangings take place on Lincoln Castle tower.

Bronzier and tinman Philip Ball was the first landlord in 1838 and, more recently landlady Anna had over 14 years at the helm.

Emma Blacklock, 27, has worked at the pub for nearly nine years and Anna asked her to follow in her footsteps.

It was an easy decision for Emma, who was proud to take on the running of the pub in May 2022.

She told The Lincolnite: “I love the people, I love the job. It was just something Anna saw in me apparently and she trained me up to do more things.

“The majority of the stuff I’ve learnt during my time here was from Anna. She could be a bit strict at times in a good way, but she is a lovely person and I am grateful for everything she taught me.

“The pub is part of the history of the city. That’s what I like about it, especially with the name, and the hangings that used to happen on the corner.

“It’s a pub full of character, and full of characters.”

Emma is originally from Essex, but has lived in Lincoln since 2010.

She worked to maintain the institution Anna had created.

She said: “My mum always said ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it’, and it’s always worked. It’s a little bit more relaxed, but we do keep the swearing policy in place still because it makes it a nicer atmosphere”.

People are given warnings for swearing, and will be asked to leave if they carry on.

Emma has also been able to increase the range of beers The Strugglers stocks.

Last year the pub showcased around 430 different beers. A cider line was also added last autumn and one of the hand pulls is a guest cider.

After being named as Lincoln CAMRA’s best pub in the city for a second year running, The Strugglers Inn will go forward to the Lincolnshire round of the competition, facing winners of the Grimsby, Gainsborough, Louth, Scunthorpe, Grantham and Fenland CAMRA branches.

Emma said: “I was very happy with the fact that we could manage to carry on a legacy with the fact that Anna’s not here any more, so it’s nice to be able to still get that award without her.”

The Lord Harrowby in Grantham was awarded the prestigious overall title of CAMRA Pub of the Year for Lincolnshire in 2022, but Emma hopes they can go one better this time to take the crown.

“You never know, I’m hoping that we might get there – touch wood,” she said.

“When you get quite far, a lot of people from all over the place end up hearing about you.

“You get tourists from all over and it definitely helps bring people in, especially for beer enthusiasts that are coming specifically to find real ales, and pubs that do them.”

Over the next 12 months, Emma is hoping to spruce up both the inside and outside of the pub.

She says the venue has always been “nice and friendly” and everyone interacts with one another.

