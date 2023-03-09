Junior doctors to hold strike over pay at Lincoln County Hospital

A junior doctor says she doesn’t believe “any doctor is worth 25% less than they were 10 years ago” as she prepares to take part in a strike demonstration over pay outside Lincoln County Hospital.

Becky Bates, 28, has been working at Lincoln County Hospital since August 2022 and will be on the picket line with colleagues on Monday, March 13. At 11am on Monday, following the picket outside Entrance H on Greetwell Road, organisers aim to gather supporters for a solidarity demonstration.

The three-day junior doctors strike will last up to and including Wednesday, March 15. On each day there will be two picket times – 7.30am-11am and 7.30pm.9.30pm to cover for shift changeover times.

Becky told The Lincolnite she is paid £14.09 per hour as a first year doctor. She is also having to pay back £400 a month on a private loan she got to cover her medical school fees, and a further £200 to her student debt.

In addition, she said she has multiple overdrafts and credit cards from medical school with huge cost.

Becky said: “Our pay has been cut by more than 25% over 10 years. I appreciate I only started working here last year, but being a second degree student I couldn’t access loan funding and had to borrow money.

“That financial planning is out the window now in terms of what I am now paying back to do a job I think is really important.

“I don’t think any doctor is worth 25% less than the were 10 years ago The service is under more pressure is more complex and there is only so long you can keep doing this.”

She added that many others also find “student finance does not cover the cost of studying, even working when they can alongside the full-time degree”.

At last week’s meeting with @SteveBarclay we learnt that he had no official mandate to negotiate with us. Everyone must now know that the Gov are wilfully allowing these strikes to happen. Read our letter to @RishiSunak today urging him to come to the negotiating table 👇 pic.twitter.com/2IhuaVCmDt — Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) March 8, 2023

She said she has seen entire friendship groups from other years looking into moving abroad instead, but she “fundamentally believes in the NHS and want our doctors to stay and make it the service it should be”.

This is the first time Becky has been on strike and she said there will be up to six staff on the picket at one time as they don’t want it to be “overwhelming for people”.

Becky added: “It’s the public who are being let down. We are seeing a recruitment and retention crisis.

“The point of a picket is to both engage with the public about what is happening and we are aiming for a restoration over pay to 2008 levels. It is also to have a conversation with colleagues going into work to encourage them to join the action in a non confrontational way.

“This is why we will be at the picket particularly around shift changeover times. We want to reassure the public that patient safety won’t be compromised because we will be covered by our Associate Specialist and Consultant colleagues.”

The Lincolnite contacted United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, but it did not issue a statement.

