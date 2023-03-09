Menu
1 hour ago

Lincoln academy with ‘Inadequate’ Ofsted result could be taken over by larger trust

‘This is not a decision that we have come to lightly’
Lincoln Castle Academy off Riseholme Road. | Photo: Google Street View

A Lincoln school which was put into special measures could be taken over by another trust.

Lincoln Castle Academy on Riseholme Road was rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in a report in September 2022.

Harbour Learning Trust now believes it is time for another trust to take over, saying it is “right decision for students, staff and the wider community.”

It says a larger trust could offer the school support which it is unable to.

The Department for Education called for special measures to be introduced at the school last year — or else the trust in charge of the school will have funding cut.

In December 2022, it was then announced that the school would be one of 239 receive government funding as part of a regeneration programme across the education sector.

A spokesperson for Harbour Learning Trust said: “Trustees feel a huge sense of responsibility to support Lincoln Castle Academy (LCA), including all of the students, staff and families, to flourish.

“While there can be no denying that the last few years haven’t come without their challenges, it is important to also reflect on the significant steps forward that have been made. The school celebrated some of its best ever results in the summer, significant funding to improve the school’s buildings has been secured, and a huge amount of hard work and effort has been given by all the staff to help set LCA on a very positive trajectory.

“That being said, we are also acutely aware that our students only have one chance at their school-aged education. While real progress has been made, it would be wrong not to ask ourselves if there is a way to enhance the pace of these improvements.

“Harbour Learning Trust’s aspiration was to support a family of secondary schools who worked collaboratively to share best practice and drive forward improvements. While we are proud to have achieved this across our seven primary schools, sadly we have not been able to grow beyond two secondary schools that are nearly an hour apart.

“As a result, after a great deal of discussion and self-reflection, Trustees have concluded that LCA would benefit from the support of a larger Trust who have a much broader secondary school improvement network to draw upon.

“That is why we have asked the Regional Director to consider other Multi-Academy Trusts who are in a strong position to welcome LCA into their family of schools. This is not a decision that we have come to lightly, nor is it a decision that has been put upon us. While Trustees fully appreciate that any change can create uncertainty and concern, we genuinely believe that this is the right decision for students, staff and the wider community.

“When a preferred Trust has been put forward by the Department for Education, then there will be a full process to explore how this new relationship could work. At this early stage, however, we have no indication as to who that Trust will be.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that Trustees have reached this point. LCA is a school with huge potential, and it genuinely feels as though our collective efforts are helping that potential to become a reality. We also, however, have to act with honesty and integrity – and if we feel that our students and staff could genuinely feel greater benefit from a different support model, then we would be wrong to shy away from that.”

This does not affect any of the other schools in the Trust, which will continue to be run by them.

The Lincolnite also contacted Lincoln Castle Academy, who did not wish to comment.

13 mins ago

Paul Shepheard and his wife Jo made the discovery at a detector rally in Haconby in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Noonans

A bronze nude figure holding an “oversized phallus” has been bought for £2,200.

The fertility figure dates back to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD and was found at a detector rally in Haconby in Lincolnshire.

It was put up for auction by Noonans at a two-day sale of Ancient Coins and Antiques.

The figure, which measures 5.5cm high by 1.2cm, had been estimated to fetch £800-£1,200 but it sold for more to a UK buyer.

Retired processing consultant Paul Shepheard, 69, who lives in March in Cambridgeshire, has been detecting for 25 years and watched the auction from home.

After the auction, Paul said: “We are really pleased with the price that the figure made. We really enjoy metal detecting and go out at least three times a week – nothing would stop us doing that!

“However, finding items like ours is a rare event and it was great to see how it sold and the interest is received.

“We plan to use the proceeds from the sale to pay for a holiday to Kos for my wife and her mother.”

Nigel Mills, Consultant (Coins and Artefacts) at Noonans, said: “Dating to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD, this is a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury as he is holding a purse in his left hand.

“This male figure with its hinged oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.”

Paul made the discovery at the rally last year while he was searching a stubble field with his wife Joanne.

Jo had just found a Medieval penny and Paul was hoping his luck would change when he got a signal on his new XP Deus II.

Digging down 10 inches, he uncovered what he thought was a large steel split pin commonly used to retain wheels on farm carts, which Paul knew as he loved to restore farming equipment when he was younger.

On closer inspection he saw the outline of a face and it was, in fact, a bronze nude figure holding in his right hand an oversized phallus which is hinged for movement.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

2 hours ago

RAF Scampton | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

The government are considering using the former RAF Scampton base to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers, confirms West Lindsey District Council.

Earlier this week, The Times reported that the Home Office was looking to buy an unnamed RAF base in Lincolnshire to house a number of detained migrants.

The council have since revealed that the former RAF base in Scampton is one of an unspecified number being considered.

Leader Owen Bierley said the “timing couldn’t be worse” as they announced their plans to acquire the site on Monday in a bid to bring in £300 million investment.

He told The Lincolnite: “We made the announcement that we had appointed a developer to redevelop the former RAF base on Monday and it’s a really significant investment for the East Midlands as a whole.

“Any suggestion that the site might be used, albeit on short or medium term, to house asylum seekers would immediately jeopardise those plans.”

Under the “landmark deal”, the site will continue to act as an operational airfield and will benefit from site-wide regeneration.

Councillor Bierley continued by saying he felt the base would be “unsuitable” to house migrants.

He added: “Clearly, as a former RAF base, it has very limited facilities there. It is also in an isolated location so you would need other transportation to get around.”

It’s reported that the Home Office is looking to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at this base, although the Council Leader believes this is just a speculative figure and is subject to assessment.

There is still no word on how many locations are being considered or when a final decision is to be made as he concluded: “Uncertainty is unhelpful for everyone, but that is the position we are in right now.”

