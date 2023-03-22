Lincoln and Hykeham Cooplands close amid bakery shake-up

Two Cooplands bakeries in the Lincoln area have suddenly closed.

The bakeries on Woodhall Drive on the Ermine and the Hykeham Green Shopping Centre have both permanently shut their doors, according to signs.

Customers are directed towards the alternate branches at the Carlton Centre or the Birchwood Shopping Centre instead.

Social media comments suggest that staff were only told shortly before the closure.

Cooplands haven’t responded to questions about the closures.

There are around 24 Cooplands in the Lincolnshire region. It isn’t known whether any others are affected.

The Scarborough-based business is reportedly shutting its Hull factory and a number of shops.

The British Baker reported last month that the chain has undertaken a review of its business.

It is one of the largest bakery chains in the UK, with around 160 branches across Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and County Durham.

