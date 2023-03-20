Lincoln Castle to show King’s Coronation on big screen

Lincoln Castle will be among the locations showing the Coronation of His Majesty The King on a big screen.

King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday, May 6.

The castle’s grounds will be dressed in celebratory colours and there will be live entertainment from the bandstand.

The castle grounds are free to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend, inclusive of the bandstand entertainment.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “Gather your friends and family, bring a picnic, and enjoy this historic occasion with us. Lincoln Castle will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday over the Coronation weekend, as normal, with entertainment on each day.

“From the Jubilee and Her late Majesty’s funeral last year, to now the Coronation of the new King, Lincoln Castle is continuing the tradition of being a place to gather and mark these significant moments in our nation’s history.”

Separately, more than £1 million has been made available by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for screens elsewhere in the UK.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

A celebratory weekend for the Coronation will see local authorities across the UK host events including cultural festivals, live music, community workshops, art showcases and creative games and competitions.

There will be a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday May, 7 broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer. Iconic locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Across the weekend tens of thousands of Coronation ‘Big Lunches’ and street parties will be held in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

Monday, May 8 will see the Big Help Out take place across the UK. The event will see thousands of people volunteer to support the causes that matter the most to them and pay tribute to His Majesty The King’s lifetime of service with organisations including the Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and RNLI.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.