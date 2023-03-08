Lincoln City president John Jennison dies
Served as president of the club across four decades
Lincoln City Football Club’s president John Jennison has passed away at the age of 87.
Jennison is a man who lived his life vicariously through his beloved Imps.
He was born on Brant Road in Lincoln in 1935, before living in Pickering as a lifelong supporter of Lincoln City for more than 70 years.
Former chairman of Lincoln City John Reames named John Jennison as the club’s president in the 1990s, and he has held that role across four separate decades.
So passionate was his love for the Imps that he named his house Sincil Bank, and was a regular at games with his son Charles, following on a family tradition started by his father.
John played an integral role in the club buying out Sincil Bank stadium from City of Lincoln Council in 2000, as well as assisting the club’s recovery from administration two years later.
John’s legacy and impact at the club will continue to be felt long after his passing, with his son Charles still regularly attending games and remaining a commercial partner.
