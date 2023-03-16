Lincoln landlady believes pub can still thrive without Christmas Market

The landlady of an award-winning Lincoln pub believes it can still thrive despite the cancellation of the popular Christmas Market event.

City of Lincoln Council leaders last month agreed to scrap the popular long-standing festive event over safety fears due to overcrowding. Smaller events over a longer period are set to replace it.

The Strugglers Inn on Westgate, which was recently named the best pub in Lincoln by CAMRA for the second consecutive year, is usually in the heart of the market.

However landlady Emma Blacklock, who took over last year, says the pub will still be busy regardless.

Emma, who has lived in Lincoln since 2010, told The Lincolnite: “I have mixed views about the market because I’ve lived in the area for a long time, so as a resident I know it could be a pain.

“But as somebody in business, it is bad really. At the same time, December for us is always a busy period because you’ve got people going on staff nights out, and all that sort of thing, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens really.”

When asked if the pub can still thrive in December and over the market weekend without the popular event, she added: “Yeah, I think we can. I think we’ll be alright but it probably won’t be as big and busy as it is during the market weekend.

“It depends what the council decide they want to do in place of the market.

“I think it’s a shame to get rid of the market but I think it should have always really maybe been more downsized, smaller, for a longer period, that would have probably been better.”

A scrutiny meeting on Tuesday rejected calls to review the decision to cancel the 40-year-old event.

Meanwhile, City of Lincoln leader Ric Metcalfe has wished councils looking to steal Lincoln’s Christmas Market “good luck” but warned “there are no easy wins here”.

Read our feature later this week on Emma’s time at the helm of The Strugglers Inn, pride of being named the best pub in Lincoln, and her plans for the future.

