Lincoln murder probe: Woman’s body recovered 12 miles away from city flats

The body of a 26-year-old woman has been recovered from the village of Bassingham, some 12 miles away from Shuttleworth House in Lincoln, where police launched a murder investigation over the weekend.

Officers were called to Shuttleworth House on Stamp End on Friday, March 24, following reports of a concern for someone’s welfare at the high-rise flats.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, though police set out search operations in the Stamp End area of Lincoln, as well as Bassingham, in a bid to locate the victim’s body.

The victim was a 26-year-old woman, police say, and she has now been recovered in Bassingham – which is just under 12 miles away from the site of Shuttleworth House.

Forensic teams were spotted cordoning off sections of the block of flats on Monday morning, searching through garages and communal bins for evidence.

“Items” were also retrieved from a nearby river in Bassingham, leading to the discovery of the victim’s body.

The arrested man remains in police custody.

Police have again informed residents that there will be an increased officer presence in both Bassingham and Stamp End over the coming days, as lines of inquiry continue and anyone affected by the incident is supported.

Police are also appealing for anyone in the Bassingham area to review dash cam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV between the hours of 12 noon on Friday, March 24, and 4pm on Saturday, March 25. They carried further searches in that area over the weekend.

To get in touch with police regarding this incident, please call 101 with incident reference 462 of March 24 or visit the Major Incident Public Portal, where you can report information or upload your footage.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the appnow