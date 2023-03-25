Lincoln open top bus tour returns for glorious city sightseeing
A guided tour of the city’s heritage
Over 2,000 years of history can be explored on open top sightseeing bus tours around Lincoln, which is returning to action this weekend.
Organised by Lincoln Business Improvement Group and Stagecoach East Midlands, the bus tour gives customers a guided tour of the city of Lincoln.
Guides will be on hand to give you a vast history lesson of our city.
The tour returns to operation on Saturday, March 25, running until October 29 on weekends and bank holidays only until July, and daily trips will be made available in July, August and September.
Live commentary gives you history lessons on the significant areas of Lincoln, including the Cathedral and castle, the Brayford waterfront, Westgate Water Tower, the Bailgate, and much more as you pass them on the bus.
It lasts for just under an hour, allowing people to hop on or off the bus at any designated stops along the route.
The tour provides you with a unique flavour of the city’s rich heritage, from the origins of the Magna Carta to the life and times of our county’s most famous faces – whether it be George Boole or poet laureate Alfred Lord Tennyson.
Free tickets for the opening weekend, which happens to be Discover Lincolnshire weekend, have already sold out across the board, but further tickets for future events can be purchased via the Stagecoach app or directly from the bus driver.
Fares cost £9 for adults, £7 for concessions and young people, £3.50 for children over the age of three, and kids under that age ride free.
For more information on the tour bus, visit the Lincoln BIG website.
