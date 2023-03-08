Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: Nominations close in four weeks

It’s time to shine the spotlight on the exceptional businesses in Greater Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2023 in partnership with the University of Lincoln – Research and Enterprise department and presented by Stonebow Media, are back and better than ever. The awards are a chance to recognise the hard work, dedication, and outstanding achievements of local businesses.

With the support of the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department as the headline sponsor, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. From rising stars to well-established corporations, the awards are open to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

This is your opportunity to nominate a business that you believe deserves recognition for its exceptional performance and contribution to the community. Don’t miss out on the chance to showcase the best that Greater Lincolnshire has to offer.

The winners of the 2023 Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards will be announced at the eagerly anticipated awards at The Engine Shed, Lincoln on Friday, May 26.

SME of the Year | Sponsored by the University of Lincoln – Research and Enterprise

Family Business of the Year

Exporter/International Business of the Year | Sponsored by Duncan & Topliss

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park

Charitable Business of the Year | Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Agri-Food Business of the Year

Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year

Rising Star of the Year | Sponsored by Shooting Star

Business Leader of the Year

Business of the Year | Sponsored by Regus

Tech Business of the Year

Nominations close on Wednesday, April 5, with the judging taking place on Thursday, April 13.

So, if you know a business that deserves to be recognised, make sure to nominate them today by visiting www.lincsbusinessexcellenceawa rds.co.uk.