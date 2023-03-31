Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: Nominations close next week

Recognising businesses from The Humber to The Wash

Nominations for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards are quickly approaching their deadline, with nominations closing next week on Wednesday, April 5th. If you believe that your business deserves recognition for its exceptional performance, now is the time to act!

Each year, businesses of all sizes and from all sectors achieve outstanding results, putting Lincolnshire on the map. The business awards offer the perfect opportunity for companies to celebrate and showcase their achievements.

By entering the awards, you can boost your profile, generate great PR, increase team confidence, and access the best networking opportunities in the county.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with the support of our partner, the University of Lincoln’s Research and Enterprise department, and our category sponsors.

There are eleven categories to enter into which include:

SME of the Year | Sponsored by the University of Lincoln – Research and Enterprise

Family Business of the Year | Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Exporter/International Business of the Year | Sponsored by Duncan & Topliss

Business Innovation/Innovator of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Science and Innovation Park

Charitable Business of the Year | Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Agri-Food Business of the Year | Sponsored by Pearson Hydraulics Ltd

Environmental / Sustainable Business of the Year | Sponsored by North Kesteven District Council

Rising Star of the Year | Sponsored by Shooting Star

Business Leader of the Year

Business of the Year | Sponsored by Regus

Tech Business of the Year | Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

Nominations will be accepted until April 5, and the judging lunch is scheduled for April 13. The awards ceremony will be held at the Engine Shed on May 26. Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to learn more about the categories, sponsors, and judges.

