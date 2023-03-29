Lincolnshire care workers protest over companies cuts
‘We demand choice and compassion for care’
Care workers held a protest in Lincoln over plans to cut the number of companies providing home care services from around 80 to just four.
Lincolnshire’s Integrated Care Board (ICB) made the decision, but carers fear it will mean they could lose their jobs if smaller companies shut.
The workers have been fighting for choice of who to work for and the people they look after.
Norman Charumbira, of Namron Care, told BBC Look North: “It means no income for my workers, it means no income for my own family, it means no income to my business,”
Care Agency provider Bianca Maifadi said: “We’ve got an outstanding rating and good overall and what I found extremely disappointing was that some of the other agencies that were chosen aren’t working at that standard.”
Lincolnshire’s ICB said the changes should lead to more consistent standards of care, but those against the plans are determined to fight on.
The ICB told the BBC that the aim of the shift was to “improve responsiveness for requests for home care, to have consistent standard of quality and to build a foundation to create improvements in the domiciliary care workforce”.
A spokesperson also said they were assured those awarded contracts met the appropriate requirements and standards.
