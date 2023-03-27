Lincolnshire photographer jailed for secretly filming models
Still 72 unidentified victims
A photographer who secretly filmed about 100 women in changing rooms has been jailed for 20 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.
David Glover, 48, from Tallington, set up hidden cameras in changing rooms to film aspiring young models, Peterborough Crown Court heard. Glover admitted five counts of voyeurism concerning 35 women, but footage found on his electronic devices revealed that “70 or so” women had been recorded.
There are still 72 unidentified women in the footage seized from Glover, according to Detective Constable Pete Wise of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, who appealed to anyone who thinks they may be among the women in the footage to come forward.
Glover produced portfolios of aspiring models involved in the fashion industry and also worked as a wedding photographer. Thomas Brown, prosecuting, said he was “well thought of”.
However, Glover’s secret recording set-up was discovered when the partner of one of the women being photographed “noticed in the changing room an alarm clock that looked remarkably out of context” and found it was a covert camera with footage of his partner getting changed on the memory card.
In court, one victim said it made her “skin crawl” to think that she had trusted Glover to take pictures of her baby. Another woman felt “utterly violated” at being filmed in what she thought was a private space.
A third victim, breaking down in tears, said: “I thought about how this could affect my career now if they [the images] ever got leaked.”
Francesca Rowden, who waived her right to anonymity, said she “felt really sick” when it emerged that Glover had secretly recorded her. She attended court on Monday to see him sentenced.
“He just didn’t seem to show any remorse. He was just eyes down, even when we were standing up reading our statements and crying he didn’t seem to show any emotion at all,” she told BBC News.
In a statement read to the court, one woman said that “the guy is an absolute creep”. Glover’s defence barrister, Mohammed Latif, acknowledged that his client was of previous good character, but said he felt “guilt, shame and disgust at his behaviour”.
