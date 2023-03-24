Lincolnshire photographers capture amazing northern lights pictures

Seen across the county

The northern lights were in the skies over Lincolnshire again last night, and photographers were out to capture the beautiful sight.

Geomagnetic solar activity lit up the sky from Lincoln to Skegness.

It’s the second time in two months that UK skywatchers have been treated to glowing displays.

Carolyn Smith was between Burgh-le-Marsh and Skegness when she saw the vivid greens and pinks just after 10pm last night.

She says the sky “exploded” with colour which was visible to the naked eye.

Other pictures of the phenomenon were also shared on social media.

Northern lights also become more vivid around the time of the Equinox, which was last week, due to the tilt of the earth.

The colours are caused when particles from a solar flare hit the atmosphere, and are usually seen much further north than the UK.

The sun is expected to be particularly active over the next few years, meaning there the northern lights could become a frequent sight.

If you would like to share any pictures of the northern lights in Lincolnshire in future, send them in [email protected]

