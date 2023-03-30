Lincolnshire salon uses black mirror to reduce anxiety

Suggested by a customer who doesn’t like looking in the mirror

The owner of a hair salon in Horncastle has added a black mirror to reduce customer’s anxiety.

Lucy Johnson is the owner of Luce Ends Hair Salon in Horncastle and told BBC Look North that a regular customer recently told her she didn’t like looking at herself in the mirror.

That evening she painted one of her mirrors in black chalk paint and one day hopes to add positive quotes on it for customers to look at, and not feel anxious about looking at themselves.

Lucy told BBC Look North she’s had “a bit of a reaction from it” and she said: “It’s more of a relaxing thing. You don’t want to sit there and be like ‘what’s she doing to my hair’. Some people would rather sit there and shut off and have that time to themselves.”

The customer who made the request is Michelle Harris and when she visited the salon after the black mirror had been put up she said: “It’s as if my mind is calm and not going 150 miles an hour like it does normally. It’s just really calm.

“It’s amazing. I’m so happy that Lucy’s actually listened to me and taken it on board, thank you.”

Men have been using the black mirror too and it’s hoped it could be beneficial for people with autism, dementia, and Alzheimers as well.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.