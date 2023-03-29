Lincolnshire schools get funding to open sports facilities to public

Schools in Lincolnshire could get a share of £989,000 of government funding to open their sports facilities to the general public.

17 schools around the county have applied for the Department for Education’s Opening Schools Facilities grant so far.

The money focuses around schools with higher percentages of pupils who are eligible for free school meals, from less affluent families, culturally diverse and pupils with special educational needs.

The schools could include the Market Rasen area, which lost out on a swimming pool when the new dry leisure facilities were built.

Emma Tatlow, from Active Lincolnshire, told a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Tuesday: “This funding leans into a number of conversations about bringing activities and opportunities to people on their doorstep.

“Quite often, for many of our more rural populations, the school might be the only village or area.

“We’re doing things like investing in a swimming pool in Market Rasen to open it up for wider use.”

She said data around socio-economic groups, health inequalities and obesity would feed into the decisions around the schools.

Active Lincolnshire is also carrying out research with Bishop Grosseteste University to get a better understanding of community needs around physical activity.

There were also new advisory panels and work to attract further funding around sports, coaching and bike donations schemes.

