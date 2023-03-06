Lucky escape for Lincolnshire’s Jack Harvey after IndyCar race crash

Thankfully he is out of hospital and doing well

Lincolnshire racer Jack Harvey is recovering well after being involved in a crash during the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida at the weekend.

Bassingham-born Jack recently spoke to The Lincolnite for a two part feature about his career and living his dream Stateside and what he hopes will be a big year in the IndyCar Series.

Last Lap Insider describes the crash as “Kyle Kirkwood launching into the air literally driving over Jack Harvey” in a video it posted on social media.

Another airborne crash in today's Grand Prix of #StPetersburg! This time it's Kyle Kirkwood launching into the air literally driving over Jack Harvey! 😲 📹: NBC, Peacock.#INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/rhOFNP8a85 — Last Lap Insider. (@LastLapInsider) March 5, 2023

Fortunately, Jack is fine and he took to Instagram to update his more than 20,000 followers.

Jack, who races for for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing which is co-owned by famous talk show host David Letterman, said: “We had a great race going until we got caught up in someone else’s mess. Just unfortunate as it would have been great to see all the @rllracing cars bring home some strong results.

“On another note, I’m all good. Nothing a little ice and a cold beer wont fix. Thanks to the #INDYCAR safety team for their amazing care. See everyone in Texas.”

