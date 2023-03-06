7 mins ago

Lucky escape for Lincolnshire’s Jack Harvey after IndyCar race crash

Thankfully he is out of hospital and doing well
A photo showing the crash during the race in Florida. | Screenshot: NBC, Peacock.

Lincolnshire racer Jack Harvey is recovering well after being involved in a crash during the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg in Florida at the weekend.

Bassingham-born Jack recently spoke to The Lincolnite for a two part feature about his career and living his dream Stateside and what he hopes will be a big year in the IndyCar Series.

Last Lap Insider describes the crash as “Kyle Kirkwood launching into the air literally driving over Jack Harvey” in a video it posted on social media.

Jack Harvey is the pride of Lincolnshire motorsport, growing from Bassingham to the Indy 500. | Photo: Jack Harvey

Fortunately, Jack is fine and he took to Instagram to update his more than 20,000 followers.

Jack, who races for for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing which is co-owned by famous talk show host David Letterman, said: “We had a great race going until we got caught up in someone else’s mess. Just unfortunate as it would have been great to see all the @rllracing cars bring home some strong results.

“On another note, I’m all good. Nothing a little ice and a cold beer wont fix. Thanks to the #INDYCAR safety team for their amazing care. See everyone in Texas.”

