Magna Carta back on display at Lincoln Castle

The fragile document has to be carefully preserved

Visitors to Lincoln castle will once again be able to see the Magna Carta.

The historic document is taken off display during the winter months to help preserve it.

Lincoln remains the only place where an original copy of the Magna Carta from 1215 and the subsequent 1217 Charter of the Forest can be seen together.

King John was forced sign the documents by England’s rebel lords and barons to guarantee essential rights.

A copy was brought back to Lincoln by Bishop Hugh of Wells, and is now on display at the David PJ Ross Magna Carta vault.

They are rested for several months every year to protect them from light exposure, and can also be kept at the optimum temperature.

The Magna Carta has becoming an iconic symbol of freedom.

It limited the power of the monarchy and ensured the rights of individuals, even influencing the American Bill of Rights.

The document is on the UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register signifying its importance.

Tickets to view the exhibition can be booked through the Lincoln Castle website.

