Man appears in court charged with Lincoln murder

A man charged with the murder of his partner after body parts were found in a Lincolnshire village has this afternoon (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Holly Bramley (latterly Metson) was found dead in Bassingham during a police search.

Nicholas Metson, 27, of Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, has been charged with Holly’s murder.

Lincolnshire Police began their investigation on Sunday amid concerns for the welfare of the 26-year-old at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln.

It is understood Holly had not been seen for several days.

Police divers were later sent to Bassingham, 12 miles south of Lincoln, and a forensics tent was erected in the village.

Police could also be seen searching a garage and bin storage area at Shuttleworth House.

Metson this afternoon spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth when he appeared before Judge Simon Hirst.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit Metson showed no emotion during the ten minute hearing.

There was no bail application and Metson, who was represented by Karen Walton, was remanded into custody by Judge Hirst.

The case was provisionally listed for a trial in either late September or early October.

Judge Hirst told Metson: “As you know you have been charged with a very serious offence indeed. The next hearing will be on 3 May.

“If there is to be a trial in this case it is likely to be in either the week beginning 25 September or 2 October.

“In the meantime you are remanded in custody.”

The prosecution were represented by Daniel Bishop.

Metson will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 May.

Another 27-year-old man remains in custody.

Police said searches were ongoing in the Bassingham area and residents would continue to see an increased police presence.

