Man charged after burglary victim was sexually assaulted
A 36-year-old man was arrested following a burglary on Harrington Street in Cleethorpes on Tuesday 28 March.
It is reported that a man entered a property and sexually assaulted an occupant whilst attempting to take items of value.
Bradley Jacobs, 36, of Cleethorpes Road, Grimsby has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of assault by beating and burglary.
Jacobs appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 30 March) where he was remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.
