Man charged after chainsaw attack in Lincoln

We have charged a 29-year-old man with wounding with intent following a serious assault where a chainsaw was allegedly used to inflict wounds on the victim.

Andrew Roberts, of Lytton Street, Lincoln, was arrested on Monday morning after officers on patrol found a man in his 30s with multiple injuries in Monks Road in the early hours of that day.

It is believed that he had been assaulted with a chainsaw. The injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Following multiple lines of enquiry, properties in Winn Street and Lytton Street where searched and a chainsaw was found and seized.

Other lines of enquiry included forensic investigations, house to house enquiries, and checking CCTV footage. Roberts charged and remanded in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 15 March).

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with this offence has been released with no further action.

