Man charged for burglary of Cleethorpes medical centre
A man has been charged after we released a CCTV image to identify a man in connection with a burglary.
It is reported to have happened at a medical centre on St Hugh’s Avenue, Cleethorpes between Friday 17 February and Saturday 18 February.
Robert Cotton, aged 47, of Newstead Road, Cleethorpes has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at court later this month.
