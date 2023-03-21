Men ‘surrounded by armed police with guns’ in Lincoln high street arrests
A big police presence
Armed police have arrested two people in a large operation in Lincoln city centre.
Bystanders saw officers search the two men on the High Street near the junction with Silver Street.
One witness said the arrests appeared to have been planned due to the presence of armed police and undercover officers.
An alleyway near Cafe Nero was reportedly closed while the incident happened.
Mason Bayes, the manager of Phoenix Vapers, said: “Two police cars pulled up and there was also an undercover police car.
“A few more police cars turned up along with armed police.
“One of my customers came in and said they saw someone on the floor with a golden puffer jacket with armed police surrounding him with guns outside Cafe Nero.
“They said police picked him up and put him against the wall with his arms behind him near CEX.”
Another local businessowner said: “I saw two men getting searched and arrested on the floor outside cafe Nero and CEX, and police dogs were barking.
“It looked planned with undercover police there.”
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.
