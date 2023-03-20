Mercedes spotted parked dangerously between RAF Waddington landing lights

The parking area is just 200 yards away

A plane-spotter has sparked fury after parking in a hazardous spot between RAF Waddington’s landing lights.

That section of the A15 next to the runway – which has double yellow lines – must be kept vehicle-free when lights flash to indicate aircraft are taking off.

However, this driver has left their Mercedes-Benz in the zone.

A ‘no parking’ cone can also be seen right next to it in a picture shared on social media.

The most frustrating part for many is the fact that the car is parked some 200 yards away from the designated parking area for aviation enthusiasts, the RAF Waddington Aircraft Viewing Enclosure.

Advice on RAF Waddington’s Facebook page says: “For anyone using the A15, or indeed travelling around any airfield, running the red lights poses a risk to not just yourself but also the aircraft and wider community, as well as carrying potentially hefty penalties.”

Planespotters have been flocking to RAF Waddington due to the arrival of international air forces for Operation Cobra Warrior.

Air Forces from Saudi Arabia, Finland, India and Belgium flew over to Lincolnshire for the exercise, which runs until Friday, March 24 – and as a result keen plane spotters have been coming to the base to catch a glimpse of these impressive aircraft.

Highways at Lincolnshire County Council introduced a number of road changes along the A15 in anticipation of Cobra Warrior, but it would appear that not all are adhering to these rules.

