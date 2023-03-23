More 999 call handlers needed as demand on Humberside Police rises
1500 calls every day
Humberside Police are recruiting new call handlers to help keep waiting times down as demand continues to increase.
Every minute of every day, at least one call comes through to Humberside Police from someone in need of help.
On average, around 1,500 calls come into their force control room every 24 hours, according to BBC Look North.
The emergency call handlers work under intense pressure, but are a valuable part of the police force and the recruitment process encourages people from all backgrounds to apply.
Tracy Whelan, Dispatcher at Humberside Police, told BBC Look North: “The pressures are constant in here. The jobs come in, the calls keep ringing.
“From a murder, serious road traffic collision, incidents involving weapons, it can become quite difficult because the jobs are quite traumatic at times.”
