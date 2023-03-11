Mother and toddler die in A180 crash with lorry

Woman and toddler were in a broken down car

A 34-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy have tragically died in a crash with a lorry on the A180 in Northern Lincolnshire on Friday night.

At around 9.06pm on March 10 a white articulated lorry was travelling westbound along the A180 Immingham between Stallingborough and Brocklesby.

The lorry collided with a stationary blue Ford Focus which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.

The woman and the toddler travelling in the Ford Focus sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers and partnering agencies.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 557 of 10 March.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.