Murder trial told man beaten up and dumped in Lincoln river

Three Grimsby fans have spoken about a day they will never forget after witnessing their beloved Grimsby defy the odds to knock Premier League side Southampton out of the Emirates FA Cup.

Over 4,000 fans made the 250 mile journey to the south coast, many waving inflatable Harry Haddocks, as Grimsby stunned their opponents to reach the quarter final of the prestigious cup competitions.

Among the thousands of Grimsby fans in the away end at St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night were friends, and life-long supporters, Kalem Sadler, 31, and Glenn Lawn, 45, who both work offshore with oil tankers. They said the key was “getting down early and being a part of the build up with all the other fans too”.

Fellow Grimsby fan Claire Hoyle travelled to the game with her 16-year-old son George and they loved their FA Cup experience, which included being caught on camera during ITV’s coverage of the match.

Claire said: “My phone started getting lots of notifications from so many people that were at home watching the game. At first I was embarrassed, but then we laughed. It’s our little claim to fame now. Mum and son on our FA Cup Mariners journey.”

Two penalties from Gavin Holohan ensured a 2-1 win for the Mariners on March 1, while Duje Caleta-Car scored for Southampton, who also had a late goal ruled out for offside.

Grimsby will now face Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter final over the weekend of Saturday, March 18.

Kalem spoke to The Lincolnite as he was travelling back from Southampton to Grimsby with his friend Glenn after staying over on the south coast after the memorable cup win.

He said: “We are over the moon and also seeing and hearing other fans this morning I think they are to.

“The build-up to the game and meeting up with all the other Town fans made you feel like we were back in Grimsby as there were so many of us.

“Singing all the Town songs, and even the police officers looked to be having a good time, which was nice to see them socialising with the fans for the right reasons and not the wrong.

“Walking to the ground, the fans made it feel like a parade, which again made the experience even more memorable.

“The game was amazing. There was never a minute silence as the fans were right behind the team all the way. There were some nail-biting times when the VAR was taking place, but again, after the check was completed the fans were singing as if we had already won the game.”

Glenn said it’s “probably one of the most amazing games” he has ever attended in his experience of being a Town fan because of the atmosphere, and added that seeing all the inflatable Haddocks was a “nice touch”.

The last 12 months have certainly been memorable for Grimsby, who won the National League play-off final against Solihull Moors last summer to gain promotion to the Football League.

Grimsby, who currently sit 16th in League Two, are also said to be the first team to reach the quarterfinals final of the FA Cup having beaten teams from leagues above them all the way through the competition.

They beat League One sides Plymouth, Cambridge and Burton before overcoming Championship outfit Luton, with a 2-2 draw followed by a 3-0 win in the replay at Blundell Park.

Picture of the day 🤣 Let's see all your photos from last night!#GTFC pic.twitter.com/eNcSOAgpMB — Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) March 2, 2023

When asked how it feels to beat a top flight side, Kalem added: “People will always try take it away from us as yes Southampton are bottom of the league, but they are bottom of the Premier League not League Two.

“I feel Brighton is a tough draw, but any team we play at this stage will be. I feel for the team and the fans as it’s a lot of travelling, but none the less the team will always have a big backing from the fans wherever they go.”

Kalem went to the play-off final at Wembley in 2016 when Grimsby beat Forest Green and tries to go and watch his team as much as he can, but unfortunately due to work he will be unable to make the Brighton clash.

Tickets will be in high demand for the quarter-final tie, but Glenn is hoping he will be lucky enough to go to the AMEX Stadium and see his team’s FA Cup journey continue against the Seagulls.

Fellow Grimsby fan Claire Hoyle told The Lincolnite: “The nerves were kicking in throughout the day and we started to believe that a win was possible.

“With over 4,200 away fans we knew the atmosphere was going to be electric and perhaps could spur the lads on.

“We arrived at the stadium nice and early and started to get a buzz – DJ playing, red carpet out and then we saw the team get off the bus. There were plenty of Harry Haddocks flying around and already you could sense that the Town fans meant business.

“We entered the stadium and began to soak it in and by 7pm our fans were bursting at the seams and ready to go. Southampton fans seemed a little subdued…perhaps because of their current position.”

Claire added: “When we were awarded the second penalty I think we were stunned. Could we really do it? Nerves were building. George and I were caught on TV looking extremely nervous! But cool as a cucumber the second penalty was scored.

“When Southampton scored their second goal you could feel the Town fans’ hearts sink. Like a wave. The Southampton fans started to fight back with their voices.. but hang on, could it be? Offside!

“The rest of game we spent clinging to each other and counting down the time. When the final whistle blew the atmosphere was unbelievable. Singing our hearts out, shouting, crying, bewilderment. They did it!”

