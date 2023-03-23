Newark Wetherspoons to close – but Lincolnshire branches safe
No changes for now
A popular JD Wetherspoons pub in Newark will close, but none in Lincolnshire are expected to be affected.
The Sir John Arderne in the market square is one of 32 pubs which the national chain is shutting.
This is down to a “commercial decision” as the company sees major losses.
However, Lincolnshire’s Wetherspoons are currently believed to be safe.
A spokesperson said there are no changes planned to any of them, but “things do change”.
Wetherspoons runs approximately 800 pubs across the country, including busy venues in Lincoln, Boston, Louth, Grantham, Stamford and Skegness.
Like many in the hospitality sector, the chain has seen a slump in trade since the pandemic.
It reported that it was expecting a £30million loss in July 2022, with sales of draught ales, ciders and lagers down by 8%.
