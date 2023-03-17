North Hykeham road blocked after motorcycle accident
Long delays in area
A motorcycle accident has been reported in North Hykeham which is causing major delays.
It has happened at the junction of Hykeham Road and Newark Road.
A witness has said that traffic is currently unable to get by.
Traffic sensors are showing long delays in the area.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further details, and the story will be updated.
