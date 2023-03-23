North Kesteven mental health charities get £73k boost

Mental health organisations in North Kesteven received more than £73,000 of funding from the local council last year.

Organisations including local churches, community centres, football groups and LGBTQ+ charities got a share of the Health, Wellbeing and Resilience Grant Fund.

North Kesteven District Council approved 22 of the 24 applications.

The money came from the authority’ Corporate Health and Wellbeing Fund and the COVID Recovery Fund, following a council deep dive into Mental Health in 2021-22.

Projects included wellbeing and community cafés, mental health staff, additional support to the the LGBTQ+ community, theatre workshops, walking and running football sessions and support for those emotionally impacted due to the effects of Covid.

The council stipulated that all grant funding given would be for “sustainable projects, which work to improve and enhance peoples’ health and well-being, including mental health, and that money could only be used for sustainable initiatives and not on-going running costs,” said the report.

The requested amounts totalled more than £101,000 so many projects did not receive the full amounts they requested, but most were at least part-funded by the grants.

Only two requests were refused, with the reasons being that one was part of the core work of a local pre-school and the other did not align with the aims of the fund.

Each of the funding applications will be assessed at a later date to ensure the recipients were successful with their aims.

