‘Obtrusive’ 18m tall 5G mast in Birchwood refused

Plans for a 18-metre high 5G tower in Birchwood have been refused.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) had applied to the City of Lincoln Council to build a slim-line monopole with six antennas, two equipment cabinets, an electric meter cabinet and a GPS module.

The propsals would have gone on the corner of Staffordshire Crescent and Fulmar Road, and would have towered over existing trees of around 12 metres and triple the street lights at 6 metres high.

However, Assistant Director of Planning Kieron Manning said while refusing the application: “The siting and appearance of the proposed monopole would have a harmful visual impact on the character and appearance of the area by reason of its height, size, design and position, which is exacerbated by the site’s highly visible location.

“It would appear as an obtrusive, prominent, dominant and imposing addition in the street scene, contrary to [local and national planning policies].”

5G stands for fifth-generation mobile networks, which are designed to be faster with greater capacity.

Objectors to the application had said the location was “inappropriate” and would see the nearby bungalows overshadowed by the height of the structure and that it would clash with the natural beauty of the area.

There were also concerns over the health implications of 5G and worries the cabinets would distract drivers exiting the nearby junction.

In support of their application, the developer supplied three pamphlets to the council which promoted 5G as bringing “greater speed, capacity and functionality” to the area.

It also praised its use in 5G connected infrastructure such as street lights, transport and homes and included guidance from the government from 2019, which called on the UK to be a “world leader in 5G”.

The majority of UK aims to be able to receive it by 2027.

