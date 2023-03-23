Officer Cadets graduate at RAF College Cranwell
A big congratulations to all
Officer Cadets are flying high having graduated from RAF College Cranwell on Thursday.
The Cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy marched onto the parade square, watched by their family and friends.
They were also treated to a Typhoon flypast by 12 Squadron from RAF Coningsby.
Air Vice-Marshal Suraya Marshall CBE MA LLB RAF, Air Officer Commanding 2 Group, was the Reviewing Officer at the graduation of The King’s Squadron.
It consists of officers of Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 19 and Commissioned Warrant Officers Course No 26 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now