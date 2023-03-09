Over £12k raised in memory of Lincolnshire footballer
Adam was a much-loved man
Over £12,000 has been raised as tributes pour in for a 34-year-old footballer from Lincolnshire who sadly died at the weekend.
Father-of-two Adam Jackson played for clubs in Lincolnshire including Spalding United, Skegness Town, Holbeach United, and Boston Town.
He was struggling with a mental health battle and his childhood friend Tim Cole set up a fundraiser to help support Adam’s wife Emma and their two daughters.
Make a donation to the fundraiser here
On the fundraising page, Tim said: “He loved his family and friends so much, therefore, if you can, please donate and help them as much as you can.”
Spalding United said: “Spalding United Football Club, with deep sadness, would like to pay tribute to former player, Adam Jackson.
“Adam played for the Tulips for several seasons and was a teammate and friend to many associated with the club.
“Our thoughts and love to his amazing family at this very sad time and we are very proud that he chose to wear our shirt.”
The club are devastated to announce the loss of club legend Adam Jackson. Adam played many games for holebach, making many friends. Best wishes and love to all his family and friends at This difficult time. pic.twitter.com/826iTvhHkH
— Holbeach United (@Holbeach_UtdFC) March 7, 2023
Skegness Town would like to pay tribute to our current player Adam Jackson who passed away suddenly at the weekend.
Adam had only been with us a short time but is well known in local football and was always a bright and positive person whose personality definitely …
— Skegness Town FC (@skegnesstownfc) March 7, 2023
Boston Town would like to join in paying tribute to Adam Jackson, who made so many friends in football at clubs including @Holbeach_UtdFC @skegnesstownfc and ours.
He was an almost ever-present with the Poachers in 2010-11 and will be sorely missed by all who knew him
RIP Adam
— Boston Town FC (@bostontownfc) March 7, 2023
The Lincolnshire FA issued a statement which read: “We are incredibly sad to hear of the devastating passing of Adam Jackson over the weekend.
“Lincolnshire FA, as well as the wider football family, send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of sharing the pitch with Adam and to all those that knew him.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.