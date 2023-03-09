1 hour ago

Over £12k raised in memory of Lincolnshire footballer

Adam was a much-loved man
Adam Jackson played for several clubs in Lincolnshire. | Photo: Spalding United FC

Over £12,000 has been raised as tributes pour in for a 34-year-old footballer from Lincolnshire who sadly died at the weekend.

Father-of-two Adam Jackson played for clubs in Lincolnshire including Spalding United, Skegness Town, Holbeach United, and Boston Town.

He was struggling with a mental health battle and his childhood friend Tim Cole set up a fundraiser to help support Adam’s wife Emma and their two daughters.

On the fundraising page, Tim said: “He loved his family and friends so much, therefore, if you can, please donate and help them as much as you can.”

Spalding United said: “Spalding United Football Club, with deep sadness, would like to pay tribute to former player, Adam Jackson.

“Adam played for the Tulips for several seasons and was a teammate and friend to many associated with the club.

“Our thoughts and love to his amazing family at this very sad time and we are very proud that he chose to wear our shirt.”

The Lincolnshire FA issued a statement which read: “We are incredibly sad to hear of the devastating passing of Adam Jackson over the weekend.

“Lincolnshire FA, as well as the wider football family, send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of sharing the pitch with Adam and to all those that knew him.”

