Paintings of Guy Gibson, Dambusters and Red Arrows to be auctioned for charity

Guy Gibson and the Red Arrows to be celebrated in charity auction

Two bespoke paintings reflecting on the rich history of RAF Scampton, from Guy Gibson and the Dambusters to the iconic Red Arrows, will be auctioned for charity.

The paintings, donated by York-based artist Shany Hagan, pay tribute to the historic aircraft and masters of aviation connected to RAF Scampton.

Wing Commander Guy Gibson, best known as the officer commanding 617 Squadron during the famous Dambsuters raid of the Second World War, is depicted, along with classic Lancaster and Vulcan Bombers, and a Red Arrows Hawk jet.

Artist Shany Hagan has raised over £300,000 for charity through her artwork, and will again be gathering funds for good causes by auctioning off these bespoke paintings.

Money raised by these two paintings will be split between three selected causes – the RAF Association, mental health charity Mind, and child dream-makers When You Wish Upon A Star.

The first painting, a larger piece of art on a light blue background, will be auctioned by Unique Auctions in Lincoln at around 10am on Sunday, March 26.

Bids can take place in person, over the phone or online via the Unique Auctions website. For more information on this listing, click here.

The second painting, slightly smaller and incorporating a runway into the background, will be raffled online via Rally Up, where you buy tickets that give you a chance to win the artwork.

This raffle is available until 9pm on Sunday, March 26, and can be visited here.

