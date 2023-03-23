Petition against Scampton migrant camp hits 40k signatures

The petition set up against Home Office plans for RAF Scampton has been signed by just under 40,000 people.

The former airbase would be used as an immigrant detention centre for up to 1,500 people under the plans.

It was revealed recently they could be housed in shipping containers on the runway.

The online petition, set up by Labour MP candidate Hamish Falconer, calls on the government to “abandon this damaging proposal and allow the local growth and heritage plan to go ahead.”

Almost everyone in Lincolnshire seems to be united against the plans, with only the Home Secretary in favour.

Here’s everyone who who has come out against the plans so far.

Local councils

West Lindsey District Council face their £300m investment deal for the site being scuppered by the plan.

Leader Councillor Owen Bierley said: “Given that the site has poor public transport connectivity and is remote in nature to services, we consider that this site is not suitable for the accommodation of asylum seekers.”

City of Lincoln Council warned of housing and health services being “overwhelmed”, and called for more funding to support it.

Conservative MPs

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, who represents the area, warned in Parliament it could ruin “the best deal north Lincolnshire’s ever had”. He called for assurances that it would be strictly temporary.

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney said he backed the government’s plans to curb immigration, but thought the Scampton plans were “wrong”.

Labour leaders

Hamish Falconer, who has been nominated as Labour’s candidate for Lincoln MP, said he was “amazed” by the plans as the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid approaches.

Historians

40 prominent historians have warned that the airbase’s rich heritage would be lost.

In an open letter, they said: “It seems obvious we need to keep it as an operational airfield in order to not only preserve the past but secure the future.”

Investors

Scampton Holdings Ltd was looking forward to launching a redevelopment which would attract £300m of investment – instead its plans are on ice for the foreseeable future.

Chairman Peter Hewitt described the proposals as “barking mad” and wanted to see “common sense” from the government.

Nigel Farage

The former UKIP leader has campaigned on the Scampton issue several times. In an online video, he asked Home Secretary Suella Braverman to “stop this madness”.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.