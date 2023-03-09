PM Rishi Sunak backing Grimsby Town in FA Cup

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be cheering on Grimsby Town in the next round of the FA Cup.

The Mariners shocked the footballing world by beating Premier League side Southampton last week, and advancing to the quarter finals.

Although Sunak is a Southampton fan, he’s promised to root on the Lincolnshire side when they face Brighton next week.

Despite the painful defeat, the Prime Minister went on record in Parliament as supporting the Mariners.

“Grimsby Town Football Club has reached the quarter finals. The last time was in 1939, which by coincidence was the last time the town had a Conservative MP,” MP Lia Nici said to cheers from her party.

“I know Grimsby beat the Prime Minister’s team of Southampton to get there, but would he join with me in congratulating the team and join me in wishing them well against Brighton in the next stage?”

PM backs #GTFC to win FA Cup pic.twitter.com/hFpLwn5ZzU — Lia Nici (@lia_nici) March 8, 2023

The Prime Minister took a break from dealing with series questions about immigration to promise his support.

“Though it pains me, I will say congratulations to the Honourable Lady and Grimsby in their victory over Southampton, and I now have a new team to support,” he said.

“They will have my full support and I wish them well in the next round.”

The Mariner’s next fixture will be away at Brighton on March 14.

The full allocation of 4,621 Grimsby tickets have already sold out, with fans queuing for hours at Blundell Park.

