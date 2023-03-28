Police called to sudden death at Shuttleworth House
Another distressing incident to hit the community
We are in attendance at Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, where a woman was declared deceased. This follows a call at 21.45 pm on Monday, March 27.
Formal identification is yet to take place but we believe this to be a woman, aged in her 50s. Her next of kin are aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
At present, there is no apparent connection between this incident and the ongoing murder investigation.
Insp Sarah Edwards said: “Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. Whilst they come to terms with their loss, we would appeal for calm in the community and ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances of this tragedy.
“This is another deeply distressing incident, the second to hit this community within days, and we appreciate there will be upset and distress.
“There are currently no known links between this incident and the murder investigation.”
