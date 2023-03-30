Police hunt for Mablethorpe man wanted for harassment

We are appealing for information following three separate collisions involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Tuesday 21 March. The collisions happened between 3pm and 5pm, in Saltfleetby, Maltby Le Marsh and South Reston.

We are appealing for information, witnesses to any of the collisions or anyone who saw the van or has any dashcam footage that will assist with our inquiries. Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with driving over the legal limit, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

If you saw a white Vivaro van driving in the area or any of the collisions, we’d like to hear from you. We’re asking people to check their dashcam footage to see if they have any relevant footage recorded. Minor injuries were reported.

The first collision happened at 3.10pm at Three Bridges Lane, Saltfleetby, it also involved a black Hyundai I30.

The white Vivaro van then crashed into a ditch between Maltby Le Marsh and Beesby around 2pm.

The van crashed into another ditch for a second time at 5pm in South Reston.

If you have any information or footage you think will assist please get in touch by emailing [email protected], call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-uk.org. Please quote 23*172485.

