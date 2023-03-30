Police hunt for Mablethorpe man wanted for harassment
He is wanted for other offences too
We are seeking assistance to locate wanted Mark Preston.
Preston, aged 30, from the Mablethorpe area, is wanted for several offences including harassment.
If you have seen Preston, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Investigating Officer, by emailing [email protected].police.uk, or calling 101, quoting Inc 248 of 27/2/23.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org
