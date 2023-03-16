Police investigation into alleged hit and run near Lincoln school

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged hit and run in which a person was knocked down by a car in Lincoln.

The incident happened on Boultham Park Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 14.

Reports on social media suggested the person knocked over was a ‘young lad’.

It is understood that it took place at the crossing near to St Peter & St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy.

The extent of any injuries have not been confirmed by police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The car left the scene and investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information can call us on 101 quoting incident 283 of March 14.”

