Police search for man who broke into and burgled Cleethorpes GP
Do you recognise the man in this image?
We would like to speak with him in connection with reports of a burglary at a medical centre on St Hugh’s Avenue, Cleethorpes, between Friday 17 February and Saturday 18 February.
It was reported that a man gained entry to the facility overnight and has taken items.
Our investigations have been ongoing, but we are now asking for anyone who can assist with our attempts to identify this man to get in touch with us on 101, quoting log 305 of 18 February.
