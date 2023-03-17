Police watchdog to investgate A180 crash which killed mum and son

Humberside Police’s actions before a fatal crash near Immingham will be investigated.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that police received several calls about a broken down car on the A180 which was hit by a lorry.

Nicola Courtney, 34, and her three-year-old son Lucas Page, from Scunthorpe, died in the collision and their families have been supported by specialist trained officers.

A white articulated lorry was travelling westbound along the A180, Immingham between Stallingborough and Brocklesby at around 9.06pm on Friday, March 10.

It collided with stationary blue Ford Focus which is thought to have broken down in a live lane.

A mandatory referral was made to the IOPC by Humberside Police.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We are independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision on the A180 on Friday 10 March in which two people sadly died. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and all those affected.

“We received a referral from Humberside Police due to the fact the force received several calls about a vehicle blocking a live lane, prior to the incident.

“Our investigation, which is at a very early stage, will look at the risk assessments, actions and decision-making of those involved in the police response.”

Humberside Police said they were unable to comment due to the live investigation being carried out by the IOPC.

After the tragic incident, safety campaigners called for an urgent upgrade of the A180.

