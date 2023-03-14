Pubgoers fear impact of apartment conversion on Lincoln venue

Lincoln pubgoers fear plans to convert and expand a former restaurant into a shop and apartments will have a negative impact on a neighbouring venue.

Matt Pang’s plans to change the use of the former Phoenix Cantonese restaurant at 18A-20 High Street into a commercial unit are due to be approved next week.

It would also create 10 residential apartments above and next door.

However. the plans have received more than 50 public consultation responses objecting.

A report before councillors on Wednesday said objections had come from both residents within the city and some from outside due to the impact on the Golden Eagle next door.

Concerns include loss of light into the building and to the outdoor area, and the increased potential for noise complaints from new residential properties regarding the pub’s live music events.

There is also worry that local parking pressures will be exacerbated.

In a letter to the council, current landlord Christopher Tyers said: “I feel with everything The Golden Eagle has to offer the local community and the City of Lincoln with its historical status I would ask that very careful consideration be taken regarding any development which may jeopardise the running of the [pub].

“To lose such a highly-loved community asset would be a great shame for the local area and the history of the building.”

One Sleaford resident said: “I travel a 30 mile round trip to visit and support the events hosted at The Golden Eagle Pub.

“The pub brings in visitors to the city which in turn brings income. It is well established as supporting local musicians and runs outdoor events in the summer as well as open mic nights

“There is the strong probability these could be severely affected which will make running the pub very difficult.”

Council officers, however, said the proposal could be accommodated without having a detrimental impact on surrounding properties.

“The pub is already surrounded by residential properties and the application site itself previously contained residential on its upper floors,” a report says.

“The principle of residential in this location is supported in the local plan and it would not be reasonable to refuse permission on this perceived impact given the existing context.”

Officers will suggest that a noise impact assessment is submitted and that the development should ensure it incorporates mitigation measures to reduce noise impacts.

“The proposals would bring a vacant site back into use and would ensure the character and appearance of the Conservation Area is preserved,” said the report.

A statement from the applicant, submitted with the proposals, said: “The purpose of the new apartments is to provide restoration of the existing building facing High Street and improved scale and architectural elevation along Henley Street.”

