Rebos Boston winds down ahead of final closure
The 2nd floor restaurant has closed
Boston department store Rebos has announced the closure of its second floor restaurant before the store shuts down for the final time in April.
The owner of the department store previously said a monthly energy bill of £30,000 caused him to make the “difficult decision” to close. At the time he said “nobody will lose their jobs” and will still be employed “under our umbrella”.
The ground floor cafe remains open to “serve you our famous scones, drinks and light bites” and the store will close for the final time at 5pm on Saturday, April 1. Rebos said there are “lots of amazing bargains in store now”.
Rebos first opened on Strait Bargate in Boston on October 4, 2021 before holding a grand opening event later the same month, but unfortunately it will now closed for good.
The department store had replaced the iconic Oldrids shop which closed in July 2020 after 216 years of trading, blaming the closure on the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced footfall.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now