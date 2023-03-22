Red Arrows training flights scheduled at RAF Waddington
Three days of flights
The Red Arrows will be training in the skies over RAF Waddington for three days later this month.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will complete two training flights a day at the airfield, one in the morning and the second in the afternoon.
This will take place from Tuesday, March 28 to Thursday, March 30.
The flights form part of the team’s normal, focused training programme.
RAF Waddington posted on social media saying the exercises will allow detailed assessments to be made on the team training in the airspace over its new home base.
RAF Waddington said: “We are always keen to engage with our neighbours and make local communities aware of activity they may see at RAF Waddington.
“The station also works with our civilian partners, in the police and local authorities, to monitor how our training effects the surrounding areas.”
