Road blocked after tractor and lorry collide on A17 near Boston
Emergency services attended the scene
The road is blocked after a crash involving a lorry and a tractor on the A17 at Fosdyke.
Emergency services were called to the police this morning.
A long diversion is in place due to the closure.
Lincolnshire Police said they received a call reporting the two-vehicle collision at 8.13am on March 20.
Emergency services attended the scene and police said there were no serious injuries.
