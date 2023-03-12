Road closure for week of water works in Skellingthorpe
A diversion will be in place
A 24-hour road closure will be in place for five days in Skellingthorpe.
The essential work will lay a new water main for a housing development in the area.
Anglian Water said that for health and safety reasons its teams will need to close a section of Lincoln Road while it carries out the works, which are scheduled to take place between March 13 and 17.
It added that the section of Lincoln Road being closed is between Station Field and the road just off Lincoln Road where the Skellingthorpe Parish Council building is situated.
There will be access only along the rest of Lincoln Road, with other road users diverted around the A46, B1190 and Jerusalem Road.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.