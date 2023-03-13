Road through Lincoln village to close for one month
Be aware of the diversion
A busy road through the village of Harmston near Lincoln will close for almost one month due to resurfacing works.
The full closure will be in place on Station Road, Hill Top and Church Lane between March 20 and April 16.
Emergency access will be maintained and residents have been sent letters informing them of the works.
A diversion route will be in place along the A607 to Waddington through to Station Road and back onto Brant Road.
It is understood that Easter Weekend (April 7 -10) will be excluded from the closures.