Route warning: ‘Abnormal load’ moves through Lincolnshire
This may have caused some delays for you
People travelling between Caenby Corner and Hatton may encounter a police escorted abnormal load this morning.
Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations informed drivers on social media that the heavy transporter would make its way from Caenby Corner at around 9.30am on Thursday, March 9.
The route was confirmed as A158 to Riseholme, A46 to the A158, A158 to Hatton.
Delays were expected along the route.