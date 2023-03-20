4 hours ago

Rugby Report: Farewell match for Lincoln captain and Boston secure league title

A round-up of the weekend’s local rugby action
Lincoln’s 1st XV ended their league campaign with victory over Ashbourne in what was Lewis Wilson’s final game as captain, while Boston secured the title with a game to spare meaning the two sides will be in the same division next season.

Harry Pickett crossed for two tries as Lincoln beat Ashbourne 54-0 at Longdales Park to end the league season in fourth place in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Jake Keeton, Dexter Ryde, David Beveridge, Matt Keeton, Cynyr Jones and captain Wilson also scored tries for Lincoln.

Lincoln’s 1st XV ended their league campaign in style with a 54-0 home victory against Ashbourne. | Photo: Chris Barrett

Prop David Beveridge powered over for a try. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Jake Keeton running in for a try for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Louie Cooke successfully slotted over six conversions and Wilson also kicked one on his farewell appearance for the club.

After his final match for the club Lewis Wilson said: “It’s been an honour to captain Lincoln. It’s been a family for me whilst I’ve been here.”

Lewis Wilson led Lincoln to a comprehensive victory in his final game as captain. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Dexter Ryde was among the try scorers for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Louie Cooke successfully slotted over six conversions for Lincoln. | Photo: Mike Lincoln

Boston won the Counties 2 Midlands East (North) title. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

There was also a big game in Counties 2 Midlands East (North) as Boston were named as league champions after a 36-25 win at Belper.

Mason Coulam grabbed a brace of tries for Boston, while captain Ross Noble, Josh Cook, Jose Araujo, and Ollie Lawman each scored one.

It has been a fantastic season for Boston. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

Jose Araujo in action for Boston against Belper. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of James Bray who kicked three conversions.

Boston still have one more league fixture remaining as they prepare to host Sileby Town on Saturday, March 25.

Boston’s Lewis Eldin jumping highest to win a lineout. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

James Bray kicking for Boston. | Photo: Sophie Lorenz

The game between Lincoln’s 3rd XV and Stamford College Old Boys’ 2nd XV was played in a great spirit. | Photo: Tony Clayton

Lincoln’s 3rd XV travelled to face Stamford College Old Boys’ 2nd XV in a friendly and came out on top with a 22-3 victory.

Tom Law and Paul Swaby crossed for two tries apiece for Lincoln, with the latter also adding one conversion.

Callum Fraser, who was playing at fly-half for Stamford College Old Boys, slotted over a drop goal in line with Lincoln’s 10 metre line.

Lincoln’s Chris Smith and Stamford’s Aramis Davies competing at the lineout. | Photo: Tony Clayton

Stamford’s Callum Fraser attempts to make the tackle with Charlie Dunn as Lincoln’s new full-back Mike Houldridge runs at the defence. | Photo: Tony Clayton

Lincoln Ladies were hit by multiple injuries which left them with no choice, but to concede their match away against Bridgnorth who were awarded a home walkover.

Lincoln’s Colts were also in action in a cup tie against Scunthorpe which ended 46-15 in favour of the North Lincolnshire side.

Cian Vaughn crossed for four tries for Scunthorpe while Jack Murr and Will Horner scored two and one respectively.

Kian Ellor successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty for Scunthorpe.

Ben Eagle grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln and Tom Aubrey scored one.

Other results – Men’s Rugby

Scunthorpe’s 1st XV put in a great team performance. | Photo: Maria Rhoades

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe’s final home league game of the season ended with an excellent 47-24 victory against Paviors.

Captain Grant Elliott, Si Fisher, Gaz Mist, Ben Hyde, James Dyson and Will Harrison all scored tries for Scunthorpe, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Hyde successfully slotted over four conversions and Josh Lugsden added one to secure back-to-back victories for Scunthorpe, who will travel to face Sandal in their final league game of the season.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV. | Photo: Andy Kelly

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV were given a home walkover after Malton and Norton conceded the league match, but they managed to arrange a friendly against Wortley.

Neil Wainer, Ricky Smart, Scott Kelly, Connor Price, Robbie Johnston and Jonathan Brewster all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Lee Copperwheat who kicked two conversions.

Nick Harvey played his final league game for Market Rasen. | Photo: Milo Berger

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Market Rasen & Louth’s 1st XV finished sixth in the table after a hard-fought 22-19 win against Burton’s second team.

Captain George Grant, man-of-the-match Will Stamp and Sam Lempard all scored tries for Rasen, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Market Rasen won the match thanks to a late try from Sam Lempard. | Photo: Milo Berger

Rasen didn’t have it all their own way and trailed 12-0 at half-time, but they turned the game around in the second half with Lempard scoring a crucial try with the last play of the game.

The match also saw long-serving player Nick Harvey make his final league appearance for Market Rasen.

Alex Ruck putting in a tackle for Market Rasen against Burton. | Photo: Milo Berger

Stamford finished fifth in Counties 1 Midlands East (South) after a 48-38 home victory against Stockwood Park.

Steve Fuchs, Joe Howard, Pete Marsden, Gareth Ramsden, Jack Jones, Arthur Lewis, and Harrison Sheppard all scored tries for Stamford.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of Harry Bentley who kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Fourth-placed Bourne were given a home walkover by Long Buckby and will finish their league campaign with a trip to Oakham on March 25.

Ben Watson in action for Gainsborough against Bakewell. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Kieron Smythe and Brad Beresford both crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough ended their league campaign with a club record 101-0 home win against Bakewell Mannerians.

Harry Francis and Jamie Wray grabbed a brace of tries apiece, while captain Jordan Beresford, Harry Beresford, Jordy Holden, Robbie Goodyear, and Tom Mell each scored one.

Gainsborough’s Kieron Smythe crossed for a hat-trick of tries. against Bakewell. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Tom Mell scoring a try for Gainsborough. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Captain Jordan Beresford in action for Gainsborough against Bakewell. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Brad Beresford successfully slotted over seven conversions.

The remaining conversions were kicked by Goodyear and Jordan Beresford who added five and one respectively.

Brad Beresford kicking a conversion for Gainsborough. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Jamie Wray scoring a try for Gainsborough. | Photo: Michael Collins Photography

Harry Lightfoot crossing for a try for Grimsby. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Grimsby also ended the league season in style with a 57-12 home victory against Ashfield.

Lewis Dyson crossed for a hat-trick of tries and Will Stowe, Chris Moore, Harry Lightfoot, Mike Smith, Lewis Barron and Jess Matthews each scored one.

Will Stowe was among the try scorers for Grimsby. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Lewis Dyson crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Grimsby against Ashfield. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Matthews also slotted over four conversions and Jamie Anderson kicked two.

The result means that Grimsby finish eighth in the league table.

Mike Smith crossing for a try for Grimsby. | Photo: Michael Stringer

Spalding on the attack against Rushen & Higham. | Photo: John Constable

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Fourth-placed Spalding battled hard in a 45-12 defter at Rushden & Higham.

Jack Patrick and Gav Sharman both scored tries for Spalding and Conall Mason added one conversion.

Spalding trail second-placed Stewarts & Lloyds by five points, but the Lincolnshire side still have a chance of promotion as they have a game in hand coming up at Huntingdon & District on March 25.

Spalding in action against Rushed & Higham. | Photo: John Constable

Sleaford captain Adam Loveday scored two tries and was named as his team’s player of the match. | Photo: Megan Jones

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), sixth-placed Sleaford ended their season with a battling 26-26 draw at home against Southwell’s 2nd XV.

Captain Adam Loveday grabbed a brace of tries for Sleaford and Shaun Fisher scored one.

Sleaford were also awarded a penalty try and Tim O’Sullivan kicked two conversions.

Cleethorpes ended the season with a 59-7 defeat at Nottinghamians.

Captain Issac Machon scored a try for Cleethorpes which was converted by Morgan Adams.

Although Cleethorpes finished at the bottom of the table, they showed great determination and character in a season that has seen them impacted by multiple injuries.

Fifth-placed North Hykeham were awarded a home walkover by Worksop.

It means that Hykeham ended their league campaign on an unbeaten run of seven matches.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys and Deepings finished fifth and sixth respectively.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District were awarded all five points after being given an away walkover by Scarborough. They ended the league campaign eighth in the league table and will return to action with a friendly at Beverley on April 1.

Ladies Rugby

Sleaford Ladies recorded an impressive 33-22 home win against Mansfield. | Photo: Megan Jones

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Rachell Cozens scored two tries as Sleaford Ladies secured a 33-22 home win over Mansfield.

Bethan Owen, Annie Melville, and Charlotte Eyre also scored tries for Sleaford.

Sleaford try scorer and player of the match Bethan Owen in action against Mansfield. | Photo: Megan Jones

Nikita Moore was named as Sleaford’s forward of the match. | Photo: Megan Jones

Sleaford’s remaining points came via the boot of Aimee Jepson who kicked four conversions.

Sleaford try scorer Charlotte Eyre being tackled against Mansfield. | Photo: Megan Jones

Amy Brumhead in action for Kesteven Ladies against Mellish. | Photo: Amanda Wilcox

Kesteven Ladies showed great character and battled hard throughout the match in their 32-14 home defeat against Mellish.

17-year-old player Beaumont scored a try for Kesteven which Amy Brumhead converted.

Kesteven were also awarded a penalty try after hard work by Jemima Wilcox.

Amy Brumhead being lifted in the lineout for Kesteven Ladies. | Photo: Amanda Wilcox

Kesteven’s Hannah Weston Smith trying to power through the Mellish defence. | Photo: Amanda Wilcox

League leaders Boston Ladies were awarded a home walkover against Ashfield.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women were awarded a home walkover against York.

