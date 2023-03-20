Rugby Report: Farewell match for Lincoln captain and Boston secure league title

Lincoln’s 1st XV ended their league campaign with victory over Ashbourne in what was Lewis Wilson’s final game as captain, while Boston secured the title with a game to spare meaning the two sides will be in the same division next season.

Harry Pickett crossed for two tries as Lincoln beat Ashbourne 54-0 at Longdales Park to end the league season in fourth place in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Jake Keeton, Dexter Ryde, David Beveridge, Matt Keeton, Cynyr Jones and captain Wilson also scored tries for Lincoln.

Louie Cooke successfully slotted over six conversions and Wilson also kicked one on his farewell appearance for the club.

After his final match for the club Lewis Wilson said: “It’s been an honour to captain Lincoln. It’s been a family for me whilst I’ve been here.”

There was also a big game in Counties 2 Midlands East (North) as Boston were named as league champions after a 36-25 win at Belper.

Mason Coulam grabbed a brace of tries for Boston, while captain Ross Noble, Josh Cook, Jose Araujo, and Ollie Lawman each scored one.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of James Bray who kicked three conversions.

Boston still have one more league fixture remaining as they prepare to host Sileby Town on Saturday, March 25.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV travelled to face Stamford College Old Boys’ 2nd XV in a friendly and came out on top with a 22-3 victory.

Tom Law and Paul Swaby crossed for two tries apiece for Lincoln, with the latter also adding one conversion.

Callum Fraser, who was playing at fly-half for Stamford College Old Boys, slotted over a drop goal in line with Lincoln’s 10 metre line.

Lincoln Ladies were hit by multiple injuries which left them with no choice, but to concede their match away against Bridgnorth who were awarded a home walkover.

Lincoln’s Colts were also in action in a cup tie against Scunthorpe which ended 46-15 in favour of the North Lincolnshire side.

Cian Vaughn crossed for four tries for Scunthorpe while Jack Murr and Will Horner scored two and one respectively.

Kian Ellor successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty for Scunthorpe.

Ben Eagle grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln and Tom Aubrey scored one.

Other results – Men’s Rugby

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe’s final home league game of the season ended with an excellent 47-24 victory against Paviors.

Captain Grant Elliott, Si Fisher, Gaz Mist, Ben Hyde, James Dyson and Will Harrison all scored tries for Scunthorpe, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Hyde successfully slotted over four conversions and Josh Lugsden added one to secure back-to-back victories for Scunthorpe, who will travel to face Sandal in their final league game of the season.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV were given a home walkover after Malton and Norton conceded the league match, but they managed to arrange a friendly against Wortley.

Neil Wainer, Ricky Smart, Scott Kelly, Connor Price, Robbie Johnston and Jonathan Brewster all scored tries for Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe’s remaining points came via the boot of Lee Copperwheat who kicked two conversions.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Market Rasen & Louth’s 1st XV finished sixth in the table after a hard-fought 22-19 win against Burton’s second team.

Captain George Grant, man-of-the-match Will Stamp and Sam Lempard all scored tries for Rasen, who were also awarded a penalty try.

Rasen didn’t have it all their own way and trailed 12-0 at half-time, but they turned the game around in the second half with Lempard scoring a crucial try with the last play of the game.

The match also saw long-serving player Nick Harvey make his final league appearance for Market Rasen.

Stamford finished fifth in Counties 1 Midlands East (South) after a 48-38 home victory against Stockwood Park.

Steve Fuchs, Joe Howard, Pete Marsden, Gareth Ramsden, Jack Jones, Arthur Lewis, and Harrison Sheppard all scored tries for Stamford.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of Harry Bentley who kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Fourth-placed Bourne were given a home walkover by Long Buckby and will finish their league campaign with a trip to Oakham on March 25.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Kieron Smythe and Brad Beresford both crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Gainsborough ended their league campaign with a club record 101-0 home win against Bakewell Mannerians.

Harry Francis and Jamie Wray grabbed a brace of tries apiece, while captain Jordan Beresford, Harry Beresford, Jordy Holden, Robbie Goodyear, and Tom Mell each scored one.

Brad Beresford successfully slotted over seven conversions.

The remaining conversions were kicked by Goodyear and Jordan Beresford who added five and one respectively.

Grimsby also ended the league season in style with a 57-12 home victory against Ashfield.

Lewis Dyson crossed for a hat-trick of tries and Will Stowe, Chris Moore, Harry Lightfoot, Mike Smith, Lewis Barron and Jess Matthews each scored one.

Matthews also slotted over four conversions and Jamie Anderson kicked two.

The result means that Grimsby finish eighth in the league table.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), Fourth-placed Spalding battled hard in a 45-12 defter at Rushden & Higham.

Jack Patrick and Gav Sharman both scored tries for Spalding and Conall Mason added one conversion.

Spalding trail second-placed Stewarts & Lloyds by five points, but the Lincolnshire side still have a chance of promotion as they have a game in hand coming up at Huntingdon & District on March 25.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), sixth-placed Sleaford ended their season with a battling 26-26 draw at home against Southwell’s 2nd XV.

Captain Adam Loveday grabbed a brace of tries for Sleaford and Shaun Fisher scored one.

Sleaford were also awarded a penalty try and Tim O’Sullivan kicked two conversions.

Cleethorpes ended the season with a 59-7 defeat at Nottinghamians.

Captain Issac Machon scored a try for Cleethorpes which was converted by Morgan Adams.

Although Cleethorpes finished at the bottom of the table, they showed great determination and character in a season that has seen them impacted by multiple injuries.

Fifth-placed North Hykeham were awarded a home walkover by Worksop.

It means that Hykeham ended their league campaign on an unbeaten run of seven matches.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Stamford College Old Boys and Deepings finished fifth and sixth respectively.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District were awarded all five points after being given an away walkover by Scarborough. They ended the league campaign eighth in the league table and will return to action with a friendly at Beverley on April 1.

Ladies Rugby

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Rachell Cozens scored two tries as Sleaford Ladies secured a 33-22 home win over Mansfield.

Bethan Owen, Annie Melville, and Charlotte Eyre also scored tries for Sleaford.

Sleaford’s remaining points came via the boot of Aimee Jepson who kicked four conversions.

Kesteven Ladies showed great character and battled hard throughout the match in their 32-14 home defeat against Mellish.

17-year-old player Beaumont scored a try for Kesteven which Amy Brumhead converted.

Kesteven were also awarded a penalty try after hard work by Jemima Wilcox.

League leaders Boston Ladies were awarded a home walkover against Ashfield.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women were awarded a home walkover against York.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.